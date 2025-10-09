Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Stake Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $225.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.60 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.98.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.35.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

