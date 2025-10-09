Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Stock Holdings Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,665 shares of company stock worth $5,598,280 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $301.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.13. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

