4,530 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF $JVAL Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 98.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $559.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

