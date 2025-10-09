Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,430.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,104,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,918.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $585,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IYM opened at $151.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.52. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $115.07 and a twelve month high of $153.55.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.