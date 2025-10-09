Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. $LDP

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDP. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 160.5% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

