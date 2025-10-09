Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $755.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $492.39 and a 12-month high of $776.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $704.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.72.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.08.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

