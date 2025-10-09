Ford Motor Company $F Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

