Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI) Given “Sell (D-)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Safe Pro Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Safe Pro Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of Safe Pro Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Safe Pro Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Safe Pro Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPAI opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Safe Pro Group has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $138.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Safe Pro Group had a negative net margin of 731.46% and a negative return on equity of 328.85%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Pro Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe Pro Group stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of Safe Pro Group worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Safe Pro Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions.

Further Reading

