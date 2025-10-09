Senstar Technologies’ (SNT) “Hold (C)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Senstar Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNT

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

SNT opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Senstar Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 13.49%.The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Senstar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Senstar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.