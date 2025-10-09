Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 240,900 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the August 31st total of 164,300 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.75% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Future FinTech Group in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Future FinTech Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Future FinTech Group Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ FTFT opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Future FinTech Group has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

