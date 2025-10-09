Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Earns Sell (D) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

Shares of SJ opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.86%.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

