Weiss Ratings Reiterates Hold (C) Rating for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $198.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 636,869 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,471,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,620,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310,353 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,978 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,281,115 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $96,301,000 after purchasing an additional 686,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,259,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.