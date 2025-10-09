DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $227.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,749,900. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $66,204,793.10. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

