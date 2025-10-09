Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $563.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,024.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $573.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

