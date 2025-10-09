lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 95,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 6,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 251,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,840,000 after acquiring an additional 89,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica stock opened at $174.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.92.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. William Blair cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

