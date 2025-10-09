Short Interest in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Drops By 26.0%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 754,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 754,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. Domo has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.190–0.110 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at -0.070–0.030 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Domo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III sold 273,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $4,179,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 100.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 68.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Domo from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Domo from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading

