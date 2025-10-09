Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (D-) Rating for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLP. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $331.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Simulations Plus by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simulations Plus by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Simulations Plus by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

