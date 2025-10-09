Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Receives “Buy (B-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.63.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.7%

HUBB opened at $419.96 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.72 and a 200-day moving average of $398.32.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

