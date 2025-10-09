Sanara MedTech’s (SMTI) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMTI. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sanara MedTech from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanara MedTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanara MedTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Sanara MedTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.74 million, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. Sanara MedTech has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanara MedTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8,423.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 14.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

