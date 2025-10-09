Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,621,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,832,000 after acquiring an additional 945,462 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,709,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,811,000 after acquiring an additional 277,192 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,795,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,772 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,686,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,611,000 after acquiring an additional 158,881 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,722,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after acquiring an additional 426,248 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 691.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 3,440.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.