Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 5,285 Shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF $XOVR

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the first quarter valued at $179,000.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ XOVR opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $498.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.16.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Profile

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.

