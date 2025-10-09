Sensus Healthcare’s (SRTS) Sell (D) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

SRTS opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.38. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

