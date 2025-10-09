Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $894,021,161. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $157.37 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $158.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

