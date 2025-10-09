Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Central Asia Metals
Central Asia Metals Stock Performance
About Central Asia Metals
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Central Asia Metals
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Lowe’s vs. Home Depot: Which Benefits More From Lower Rates?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- These 5 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks Could Catch Fire Next
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Falcon Flex Drives Growth as CrowdStrike Bets on AI Security
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.