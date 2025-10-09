Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

