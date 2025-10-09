OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $203,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $236.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.20 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

