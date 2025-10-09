Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April $UAPR

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAPR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $219.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

