Ascent Group LLC Has $257,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Ascent Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,408,000 after buying an additional 219,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

