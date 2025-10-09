Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,005.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 14,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 941,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.5% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 79,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 146.0% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.3%

BNS stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

