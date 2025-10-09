Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in Towne Bank $TOWN

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,729 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Towne Bank by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Towne Bank by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 143,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Towne Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Towne Bank by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Towne Bank by 2,332.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Towne Bank stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Towne Bank has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Towne Bank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.The firm had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TOWN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Towne Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group upped their price target on Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Towne Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

