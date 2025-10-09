ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 35.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,775,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 780,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 111.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,836,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,815 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,631,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 233,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,569,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

