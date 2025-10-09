Brady Corporation $BRC Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brady by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brady during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Brady by 14.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Brady by 33.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Brady by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. Brady Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $84.03.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $397.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,102.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,855.60. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total transaction of $205,318.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 327,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,044.21. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,973 shares of company stock worth $2,299,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

