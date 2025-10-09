Ascent Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. $REFI

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REFI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 269.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 182.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 2,908.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REFI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In related news, Chairman John Mazarakis purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 408,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,985.01. This trade represents a 1.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

REFI stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.21. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $16.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

