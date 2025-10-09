Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Shares in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,387,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,158,000 after purchasing an additional 185,058 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 42.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,929,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,740,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the first quarter worth $114,067,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 101.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,605,000 after buying an additional 443,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $119.83 on Thursday. ESAB Corporation has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average is $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $715.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESAB in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $459,774.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,881.61. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

