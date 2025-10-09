Ascent Group LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BBHY

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBHY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 608,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter.

BBHY opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $458.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

