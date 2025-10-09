Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.2308.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ventas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VTR

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,271.04. The trade was a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $75,157,592. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 292,110 shares of company stock worth $19,354,742 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 27.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 376,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,921,000 after acquiring an additional 77,066 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:VTR opened at $68.02 on Friday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 446.51%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.