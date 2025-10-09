Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,760 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 108,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

