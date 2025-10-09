Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in PPL Corporation $PPL

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,938,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,861,000 after acquiring an additional 472,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PPL by 37.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,062,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,598,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,998,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,815,000 after acquiring an additional 109,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,881,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,608,000 after acquiring an additional 297,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $77,636.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,781.60. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

PPL Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PPL Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 81.34%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

