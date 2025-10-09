Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Stock Price Up 26% – Still a Buy?

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.30 and last traded at C$14.30. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.35.

Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.07.

About Munters Group AB (publ)

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

