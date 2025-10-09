Analysts Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) PT at $62.30

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNL. Wall Street Zen raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $133,056.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,808.32. The trade was a 79.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $6,911,462.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 142,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,328.49. This trade represents a 43.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,389 shares of company stock worth $18,567,207. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5,758.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 94,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 93,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:TNL opened at $60.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

