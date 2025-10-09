Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.9231.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHH. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHH

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $341,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,330,587.45. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 23.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.72.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The company had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.