Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 572,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,533,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IVDA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Iveda Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Iveda Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 52.30%.

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

