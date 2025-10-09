YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 258,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 301,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

About YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

