iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $498,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 110.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Consulting LLC now owns 129,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $51.61.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

