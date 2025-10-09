iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59. 6,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 14,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.79% of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

