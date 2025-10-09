Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Declines By 25.8%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Celularity Trading Down 7.4%

NASDAQ:CELUW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Celularity has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Celularity Company Profile



Recommended Stories

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

