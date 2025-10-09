Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Trading 12.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.15. 6,665,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 1,134,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.60 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,273,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 312,333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth $114,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

