Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) Stock Price Up 25.8% – Here’s Why

Tron Inc. (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 7,042,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 3,344,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tron in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Tron to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Tron Stock Up 25.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 13.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Tron (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Tron had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Tron Company Profile

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

