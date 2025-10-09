Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) Stock Price Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.03. 164,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 492,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

