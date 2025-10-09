Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Hold (C-)” Rating for Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Siebert Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Siebert Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 180,186 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
