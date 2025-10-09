Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Given Sell (E+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 28.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 16,281,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,075,000 after buying an additional 3,624,709 shares during the period. Mad River Investors boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 910.7% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 1,215,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 1,095,600 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $6,905,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 180.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 565,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $5,895,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.